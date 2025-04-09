ISF U15 Gymnasiade: Azerbaijani taekwondo athletes win 10 more medals - PHOTO

The taekwondo competitions at the ISF U15 Gymnasiade Sports Games held in Serbia have come to a close.

According to a report by Idman.biz’s correspondent at the Games, the Azerbaijani team earned 9 gold and 1 silver medal on the second day of the competition.

The gold medalists include Fidan Mukhtarzada (29 kg), Tapdig Guluzada (33 kg), Musa Suleymanli (37 kg), Inji Orujzada (37 kg), Adish Jalilov (49 kg), Elmir Salimov (53 kg), Eda Eren (55 kg), Rasul Javadzada (61 kg), and Fuad Hasanov (+65 kg). Elmira Bayrak (41 kg) won a silver medal.

With these results, Azerbaijani taekwondo athletes claimed a total of 10 gold, 3 silver, and 3 bronze medals at the ISF U15 Gymnasiade Sports Games.

This brings the total medal count for the national team to 50.

Idman.biz