An Azerbaijani taekwondo athlete has delivered a successful performance at the E8 category European Grand Prix held in Tallinn, Estonia.

This was reported by the press service of the Azerbaijan Taekwondo Federation, Idman.biz reports.

Ulvi Mammadov, representing the "Kristal Absheron" club, defeated all his opponents to claim the top spot on the podium. On his way to the championship, he secured victories over competitors from Bulgaria, England, and Montenegro.

