6 May 2024
EN

Azerbaijani swimmers won 9 medals in Russia - PHOTO

Swimming
News
6 May 2024 15:16
Azerbaijani swimmers won 9 medals in Russia - PHOTO

Rector's Cup for swimming among universities was held in Russia.

Idman.biz reports that the Azerbaijani national team won 2 gold, 4 silver and 3 bronze medals.

Abdurrahman Rustamov took the first place in 50m and 200m butterfly stroke, and the second place in 100m and 200m mixed and freestyle swimming.
Fatima Alkaremova won a silver medal in the 200 m freestyle, a bronze medal in the mixed medley relay and 100 m freestyle.

The other athlete Rashad Alguliyev reached the finish line in the third place in the 200 m medley.

It should be noted that 1084 athletes from 32 regions of Russia competed in the competition held in Burevestnik swimming pool.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Azerbaijani swimming team won a gold medal in Riga - PHOTO
4 March 16:14
Swimming

Azerbaijani swimming team won a gold medal in Riga - PHOTO

Ismayilzade and Abdurrahmanli have renewed their records among their peers
The swimming competition among state institutions has ended - PHOTO
10 February 16:23
Swimming

The swimming competition among state institutions has ended - PHOTO

In the women's 50 m relay race, MIA was 1st and SOCAR was 2nd
The inaugural ceremony of the swimming competition among state institutions was held - PHOTO
10 February 12:48
Swimming

The inaugural ceremony of the swimming competition among state institutions was held - PHOTO

"State institutions also support us in holding this competition"
An open swimming tournament was held in Gusar - PHOTO
5 February 15:42
Swimming

An open swimming tournament was held in Gusar - PHOTO

Deputy Azer Badamov emphasized that the development of sports is the basis of state policy
Officials from the Azerbaijan Swimming Federation participated at the LEN event
29 January 12:05
Swimming

Officials from the Azerbaijan Swimming Federation participated at the LEN event

Ideas about further developments and the management of upcoming tournaments will also be shared
Minister: "It is planned to open new gyms in the villages of Baku"
9 January 13:44
Swimming

Minister: "It is planned to open new gyms in the villages of Baku"

"During the year, it is planned to put new gyms into use in the villages of Baku."

Most read

Penalty records of Ronaldo and Messi
4 May 10:05
Football

Penalty records of Ronaldo and Messi

The table includes 11 players who scored at least 7 goals from the penalty spot
From Milan to Napoli
4 May 15:53
Football

From Milan to Napoli

The new club of Milan head coach Stefano Pioli has been announced
Our national team finished the European Cup with 14 medals
5 May 18:13
Judo

Our national team finished the European Cup with 14 medals

The European Cup for cadets has ended in Goygol
"Baku Marathon 2024" is held at the initiative of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation - PHOTO
5 May 11:42
Athletics

"Baku Marathon 2024" is held at the initiative of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation - PHOTO

More than 200 people from different fields compete as honorary participants