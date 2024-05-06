Azerbaijani swimmers won 9 medals in Russia - PHOTO

Rector's Cup for swimming among universities was held in Russia.

Idman.biz reports that the Azerbaijani national team won 2 gold, 4 silver and 3 bronze medals.

Abdurrahman Rustamov took the first place in 50m and 200m butterfly stroke, and the second place in 100m and 200m mixed and freestyle swimming.

Fatima Alkaremova won a silver medal in the 200 m freestyle, a bronze medal in the mixed medley relay and 100 m freestyle.

The other athlete Rashad Alguliyev reached the finish line in the third place in the 200 m medley.

It should be noted that 1084 athletes from 32 regions of Russia competed in the competition held in Burevestnik swimming pool.

Idman.biz