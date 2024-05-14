New vice-president in the Swimming Federation

The next meeting of the Executive Committee of the Azerbaijan Swimming Federation (ASF) was held today.

According to the information given to Idman.biz by the Federation, the organization's action plan in 2024, the competitions held, and the participation of our athletes in upcoming local and international tournaments were discussed at the meeting.

According to the agenda, the new vice-presidential elections of the federation were also held. ASF President Khanlar Fatiyev nominated Tamerlan Abdullazade for this position and he received unanimous votes.

The new vice-president worked as the deputy general secretary of the federation until this appointment.

It should be noted that Abdullazade was born in 1991 in the city of Ganja.

Idman.biz