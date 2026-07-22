Azerbaijan swimmers enjoy successful July with medals and personal bests

The Azerbaijan Swimming Federation has released a summary of the national teams' performances at international competitions in July, highlighting a month of medals, personal bests and encouraging results.

As reported by İdman.Biz, Azerbaijani swimmers won dozens of medals while setting a number of new personal records.

The national team began the month with a training camp in Samorin, Slovakia, before competing at the European Junior Swimming Championships in Munich, Germany. Azerbaijani athletes recorded 14 personal bests, a significant improvement compared to last year's edition, when only five personal records were achieved.

Anastasiya Gnusina, Farhad Shirmammadli, Maryam Javadova, Ogtay Huseynov and Yegor Mainitski all improved their individual performances during the championships.

Suleyman Ismayilzade, the 2025 CIS Games champion and Islamic Solidarity Games medallist, reached the final of the men's 1,500m freestyle, finishing sixth after placing seventh in the same event a year earlier.

The team then competed at the International Swimming Championships in Kutaisi, Georgia, where Azerbaijan claimed an impressive 55 medals, including 22 gold, 19 silver and 14 bronze.

Abdurrahman Rustamov, Amin Orujlu, Anastasiya Boborykina, Mehri Abdurrahmanli, Maryam Javadova, Ogtay Huseynov, Ramal Sadiqli, Ramil Valizade, Vlastilina Khasyanova and Yegor Mainitski all reached the podium in individual events, while Said Hamidov helped the relay teams win medals.

At the Open Cup in Minsk, Belarus, Fatima Alkaramova won bronze in the women's 400m individual medley and also set a new personal best in the 100m breaststroke.

The federation also reported strong performances from Azerbaijan's junior diving team. After a training camp in Türkiye, the squad competed at the Sofia Diving Cup in Bulgaria.

Mehri Agayeva won one silver and one bronze medal, while Maqsud Tahirli and Muhammad Huseynov each claimed silver. Agayeva, Muhammad Huseynov, Ayla Huseynova, Sofia Agayeva and Suada Tahir all improved both their scores and overall rankings compared to last year. Tahirli, who won three gold medals in Group D last year, competed this time in the more competitive Group C.

The Azerbaijan national team is now preparing for a busy international schedule, which includes the inaugural internationally recognized Ganja Cup in August, the European Championships, the World Cup event in Baku in October and the Youth Olympic Games.