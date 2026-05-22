22 May 2026
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Mass sea swimming event held in Baku to mark International Day for Biological Diversity - PHOTO

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22 May 2026 13:49
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Mass sea swimming event held in Baku to mark International Day for Biological Diversity

A large-scale sea swimming event titled “SPLASH for Swimmable Cities” has taken place in Baku as part of the “Baku 2026 – World Sports Capital” programme and Baku Urban Planning Week, İdman.Biz reports.

The initiative was organised to mark the International Day for Biological Diversity by the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Azerbaijan, the Azerbaijan Swimming Federation, the Swimmable Cities Alliance and UN-Habitat.

Held along the coastline of Sea Breeze Resort, the event brought together members of the diplomatic corps in Azerbaijan, guests attending the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13), athletes and swimming enthusiasts.

Among those addressing participants were Azerbaijan’s Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov, Executive Director of UN-Habitat Anacláudia Rossbach, Azerbaijan Swimming Federation adviser Rashad Abdurrahmanov and Azerbaijan’s first Ironman athlete Firdovsi Karimov.

Speakers thanked everyone who joined the campaign and highlighted the importance of swimming and active lifestyles for public health and wellbeing.

Following the speeches, around 100 participants entered the Caspian Sea simultaneously as part of the symbolic swimming action.

The event formed part of Azerbaijan’s broader efforts to promote environmental awareness, urban sustainability and mass participation in sport ahead of Baku’s role as the World Sports Capital in 2026.

Tags: Baku 2026, swimming, Farid Gayibov, UN-Habitat, Sea Breeze Resort, Azerbaijan Swimming Federation

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