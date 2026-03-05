Azerbaijani swimmer sets national endurance swimming record

Azerbaijani athlete Jamil Aliyev has set a new national endurance swimming record after completing a continuous 10 hour swim without a break, Idman.Biz reports.

According to the Ministry of Youth and Sport of Azerbaijan, the achievement was officially recorded at the Guba recreation, sports and training complex, where the attempt was conducted under established testing regulations.

The record was registered with the support of the Ministry of Youth and Sport, confirming the swimmer’s result as a new benchmark in the country’s endurance swimming discipline.

Aliyev was later presented with an official certificate by the Azerbaijan Swimming Federation recognising the achievement. The ceremony took place on the eve of Azerbaijan’s National Day of Physical Education and Sport, which is celebrated annually on 5 March.

The result is seen as a significant milestone for endurance swimming in Azerbaijan and highlights the growing level of preparation among athletes from across the country.