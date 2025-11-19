Azerbaijan to host 2026 World Swimming Cup - PHOTO

Next year, Azerbaijan will host one of the most prestigious events in swimming – the World Cup.

According to Idman.Biz, the Ministry of Youth and Sports of the Republic of Azerbaijan announced the news.

It was reported that Zaur Aliyev, president of the Azerbaijan Swimming Federation, and Husain Al-Musallam, president of World Aquatics, signed an official agreement to hold the World Cup in Baku from October 1–3, 2026. Youth and Sports Minister Farid Gayibov also attended the signing ceremony.

It is noted that the first stage of the “Silk Way” World Cup will be held at the Baku Aquatics Palace. The following stages of the competition will take place in Tashkent, Uzbekistan (October 8–10) and Astana, Kazakhstan (October 15–17).

Idman.Biz