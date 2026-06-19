19 June 2026
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Baku to host European Aquatics conference in October

Swimming
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19 June 2026 13:13
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Baku to host European Aquatics conference in October

Baku will host a conference of European Aquatics, bringing together leaders of national swimming and aquatic sports federations from across the continent.

As reported by İdman.Biz, the event will be jointly organized by the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Azerbaijan and the Azerbaijan Swimming Federation.

According to the Azerbaijan Aquatics Federation, representatives from various European countries will meet in Baku, which has been named the World Sports Capital for 2026, to discuss the development of aquatic sports, exchange ideas and review future projects.

The conference is scheduled to take place on October 10 and is expected to serve as an important platform for strengthening international sports cooperation and expanding collaboration between European aquatic sports organizations.

Organizers believe the event will also enhance Azerbaijan's standing in swimming and other aquatic disciplines while highlighting the country's growing role as a host of major international sporting events.

In recent years, Baku has welcomed numerous continental and global competitions across a range of sports, reinforcing its reputation as one of the leading sports hubs in the region. The upcoming European Aquatics conference is expected to further strengthen those credentials.

Idman.Biz
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