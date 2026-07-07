7 July 2026
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Emil Jabrayilov: "After moving to Australia, I had to rediscover myself"

Swimming
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7 July 2026 11:48
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Emil Jabrayilov: "After moving to Australia, I had to rediscover myself"

Two-time Olympic diver Emil Jabrayilov, who has been living in Perth for the past 17 years, has opened up about his life after sport, his career in Australia and why diving has remained an important part of his journey.

During a recent visit to Melbourne, the former Azerbaijani athlete met with an İdman.Biz correspondent and shared memories from his sporting career as well as his new life on the other side of the world.

Jabrayilov represented Azerbaijan at the Olympic Games in Atlanta 1996 and Sydney 2000. Between 1996 and 2001, he competed at World Championships and FINA World Cup events in Japan, Australia, Mexico, Russia, Great Britain and Spain.

Although he retired from elite competition after moving to Australia, he soon found his way back to the diving pool.

"Some time after settling in Perth, I started diving again. I even competed in the Western Australia Masters Championships. I still remember climbing the 10-metre platform again and performing some of the same dives I had done at the Olympic Games. I was already around 40 years old, but I was still in good shape," Jabrayilov recalled.

He later qualified as a diving judge and began officiating competitions across Western Australia.

"I was regularly invited to work at local events. At one point, I even considered returning to compete at the senior World Championships. Unfortunately, I suffered an injury. Besides diving, I was also playing volleyball and football and generally stayed very active. After picking up a football injury, I realised it was time to slow down a little. Age was beginning to catch up with me as well."

Away from sport, Jabrayilov built a successful professional career in Australia's mining industry.

"After moving to Australia, I had to rediscover myself. I earned a diploma in logistics and started applying for jobs. Eventually, I received an offer from Roheale, which is now known as Hancock Iron Ore. I've been working there for eight years and I'm very happy with my career in Australia.

"Many professional athletes struggle to find themselves after retirement, but fortunately I managed to do that. I'm grateful for the opportunity to grow professionally and to be part of such an important industry."

The former Olympian also highlighted the unique structure of Australian sport.

"Here, youth sport is largely supported by parents. They invest in their children's development until they reach a certain level, after which government or corporate sponsorship becomes possible. Sometimes it's amazing to see how Australia consistently produces world-class athletes. At the same time, the country has created outstanding conditions for developing elite sportsmen and sportswomen."

Jabrayilov added that he last visited Baku before the COVID-19 pandemic and hopes to return to Azerbaijan again in the near future.

Zaki Feyzullayev
Idman.Biz
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