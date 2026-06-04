4 June 2026
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Farid Gayibov: "Swimming for All" project plays key role in growing the sport"

Swimming
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4 June 2026 12:15
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Farid Gayibov: "Swimming for All" project plays key role in growing the sport"

The final stage of Azerbaijan's "Swimming for All" project has officially begun, with Youth and Sports Minister Farid Gayibov praising the initiative's role in promoting swimming across the country.

Speaking to reporters during the competition, Gayibov noted that the programme is being held for the sixth consecutive year and has become an important tool in encouraging mass participation in the sport.

"We designate a competition day in swimming pools across the country. Athletes who qualify through the preliminary stage compete in the final round. All of this is aimed at promoting swimming and increasing its popularity," the minister said.

Gayibov also revealed that athletes from both Azerbaijan and Türkiye are taking part in this year's event. He added that complementary initiatives, including the "Cross the Kura" project and swimming activities organised in schools, have helped generate greater interest in the sport among young people.

The minister used the occasion to remind the public that Azerbaijan will host a Swimming World Cup event for the first time later this year. He stressed that Azerbaijani swimmers are also expected to compete in the prestigious tournament for the first time and called on sports fans to support the national team.

Swimming has been one of the priority areas for sports development in Azerbaijan in recent years, with authorities investing in infrastructure, youth programmes and international events as part of broader efforts to strengthen the country's sporting profile.

Idman.Biz
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