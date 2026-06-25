25 June 2026
EN

Baku hosts "Towards the Future" diving tournament - PHOTO

Swimming
News
25 June 2026 13:31
39
Baku hosts "Towards the Future" diving tournament

The Azerbaijan Swimming Federation (ASF) has organized the "Towards the Future" diving tournament at the Baku Aquatics Palace, İdman.Biz reports.

According to the federation, a total of 23 athletes competed across several age groups and disciplines in a closely contested event designed to encourage the development of diving in Azerbaijan.

The main objective of the tournament was to increase interest in the sport, expand grassroots participation and identify talented young divers with the potential to represent the country in future international competitions.

Medals, diplomas and certificates were awarded to the prize winners by the Azerbaijan Swimming Federation.

Among the standout performers were Muhammed Huseynov and Mehri Aghayeva, who each claimed victories in both the boys' and girls' under-10 one-metre and three-metre events. Ayla Huseynova also impressed by winning the girls' 11-and-over competitions on both the one-metre and three-metre springboards.

In the older age categories, Tahir Maqsudlu won the boys' 3m event, while Maqsud Tahirli claimed first place in the platform competition.

The ASF continues to stage domestic youth events as part of its long-term strategy to strengthen aquatic sports and build a new generation of athletes capable of competing at the international level.

Idman.Biz
Tags:

Related news

Baku to host European Aquatics conference in October
19 June 13:13
Swimming

Baku to host European Aquatics conference in October

Federation leaders from across Europe will gather in Azerbaijan's World Sports Capital 2026

Farid Gayibov: "Swimming for All" project plays key role in growing the sport"
4 June 12:15
Swimming

Farid Gayibov: "Swimming for All" project plays key role in growing the sport"

Final stage of nationwide initiative gets underway as Azerbaijan prepares to host its first Swimming World Cup event
Mass sea swimming event held in Baku to mark International Day for Biological Diversity
22 May 13:49
Swimming

Mass sea swimming event held in Baku to mark International Day for Biological Diversity - PHOTO

Nearly 100 participants joined “SPLASH for Swimmable Cities” initiative on Caspian coast

Azerbaijani swimmer Jamil Aliyev explains mindset behind 13-hour endurance record
18 May 16:11
Swimming

Azerbaijani swimmer Jamil Aliyev explains mindset behind 13-hour endurance record - PHOTO

Record-holder says mental strength mattered more than physical condition during historic challenge

Anton Melnikov: "I already speak Russian like a Baku local, stretching the words" - PHOTO
23 March 17:33
Swimming

Anton Melnikov: "I already speak Russian like a Baku local, stretching the words" - PHOTO

Azerbaijan junior diving head coach discusses development of the sport, young talents and life in Baku

Azerbaijani swimmer sets national endurance swimming record
5 March 17:47
Swimming

Azerbaijani swimmer sets national endurance swimming record

Athlete completes remarkable 10 hour non stop swim ahead of National Day of Physical Education and Sport

Most read

Cannavaro urges Uzbekistan to reduce mistakes ahead of Portugal clash
23 June 09:47
World Cup 2026

Cannavaro urges Uzbekistan to reduce mistakes ahead of Portugal clash

Uzbekistan coach says discipline and ball control will be crucial against one of the tournament favourites
Olise sparks debate after photos from France team flight
23 June 17:51
World Cup 2026

Olise sparks debate after photos from France team flight

France international linked to snus use as images circulate on social media during World Cup campaign
Spain training session cut short by storm ahead of Uruguay clash
23 June 14:30
World Cup 2026

Spain training session cut short by storm ahead of Uruguay clash - VIDEO

Luis de la Fuente’s side had to move indoors as bad weather disrupted preparations in Chattanooga
Messi, Mbappe and Haaland lead their teams into World Cup knockout stage
23 June 09:12
World Cup 2026

Messi, Mbappe and Haaland lead their teams into World Cup knockout stage - VIDEO

Argentina, France and Norway secured early qualification for the Round of 32 after standout performances from their star forwards on Matchday 12 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup