Baku hosts "Towards the Future" diving tournament - PHOTO

The Azerbaijan Swimming Federation (ASF) has organized the "Towards the Future" diving tournament at the Baku Aquatics Palace, İdman.Biz reports.

According to the federation, a total of 23 athletes competed across several age groups and disciplines in a closely contested event designed to encourage the development of diving in Azerbaijan.

The main objective of the tournament was to increase interest in the sport, expand grassroots participation and identify talented young divers with the potential to represent the country in future international competitions.

Medals, diplomas and certificates were awarded to the prize winners by the Azerbaijan Swimming Federation.

Among the standout performers were Muhammed Huseynov and Mehri Aghayeva, who each claimed victories in both the boys' and girls' under-10 one-metre and three-metre events. Ayla Huseynova also impressed by winning the girls' 11-and-over competitions on both the one-metre and three-metre springboards.

In the older age categories, Tahir Maqsudlu won the boys' 3m event, while Maqsud Tahirli claimed first place in the platform competition.

The ASF continues to stage domestic youth events as part of its long-term strategy to strengthen aquatic sports and build a new generation of athletes capable of competing at the international level.