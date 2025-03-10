10 March 2025
EN

Azerbaijan Rowing Championship to feature historic first – VIDEO

Rowing
News
10 March 2025 12:07
17
Azerbaijan Rowing Championship to feature historic first – VIDEO

The Azerbaijan Rowing Championship is set to take place on March 16-17, introducing a groundbreaking addition to the competition.

The event is being organized by the Ministry of Youth and Sports in collaboration with the Azerbaijan Canoe and Rowing Federation, Idman.biz reports.

The championship, featuring young athletes, will be held at the Kur Olympic Training and Sports Center in Mingachevir.

Over 100 athletes born between 2007 and 2012 will compete in various age categories across academic rowing, kayaking, and canoeing disciplines. The competition will include:

Academic rowing: 1, 2, and 4-person boats over 500m, 1000m, and 1500m distances.
Canoeing: 1-person boats over 200m, 500m, and 1000m distances.
Kayaking: 1, 2, and 4-person boats over 200m, 500m, and 1000m distances.

For the first time in a national championship, a four-person kayak event will be featured. Winners will receive diplomas and medals for their achievements.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Azerbaijani coach attends International Rowing Federation course in Istanbul - PHOTO
28 February 15:27
Rowing

Azerbaijani coach attends International Rowing Federation course in Istanbul - PHOTO

Viktor Ozerov, a coach from the Azerbaijan Canoe and Rowing Federation, participated in the training program
Rowing Indoor Championship held– First time in Azerbaijan - PHOTO
3 February 15:02
Rowing

Rowing Indoor Championship held– First time in Azerbaijan - PHOTO

The Azerbaijan Canoe and Rowing Federation has hosted the country’s first-ever competition

AKAF partners with ICF to boost canoe slalom in Azerbaijan - VIDEO
28 January 15:33
Rowing

AKAF partners with ICF to boost canoe slalom in Azerbaijan - VIDEO

Exploring new horizons: Plans for slalom facilities and development take shape
AKAF to host Azerbaijan’s first concept rowing machine competition
24 January 17:14
Rowing

AKAF to host Azerbaijan’s first concept rowing machine competition

The Azerbaijan Canoe and Rowing Federation (AKAF) breaks new ground with an indoor rowing championship
AKAF organizes large-scale rowing event for COP29 - PHOTO - VIDEO
17 November 2024 22:10
Rowing

AKAF organizes large-scale rowing event for COP29 - PHOTO - VIDEO

The rowing initiative aimed to promote environmental awareness, protect water resources, and foster international cooperation and solidarity
Farid Gayibov: "Our main goal is to draw attention to water problems" - PHOTO
17 November 2024 16:53
Other

Farid Gayibov: "Our main goal is to draw attention to water problems" - PHOTO

Farid Gayibov, supported the COP29 "Oar in clean water!" he said while talking about the march held under the slogan

Most read

How much will Rafael Fiziev earn in Las Vegas?
8 March 13:24
MMA

How much will Rafael Fiziev earn in Las Vegas?

The fee that Azerbaijani athlete Rafael Fiziev will receive for his fight with Justin Gaedji has been revealed

Rafael Fiziev's desire for a rematch in Las Vegas
8 March 11:40
MMA

Rafael Fiziev's desire for a rematch in Las Vegas

Azerbaijani representative will fight as part of the UFC 313 tournament
Second day of World Cup qualification concludes
7 March 18:24
Gymnastics

Second day of World Cup qualification concludes

The second day of qualification at the Artistic Gymnastics World Cup held in Baku has come to a close

Mozambique national football player in Zira
8 March 18:00
Football

Mozambique national football player in Zira

He scored 2 times in 15 matches he played for the national team