Azerbaijan Rowing Championship to feature historic first – VIDEO

The Azerbaijan Rowing Championship is set to take place on March 16-17, introducing a groundbreaking addition to the competition.

The event is being organized by the Ministry of Youth and Sports in collaboration with the Azerbaijan Canoe and Rowing Federation, Idman.biz reports.

The championship, featuring young athletes, will be held at the Kur Olympic Training and Sports Center in Mingachevir.

Over 100 athletes born between 2007 and 2012 will compete in various age categories across academic rowing, kayaking, and canoeing disciplines. The competition will include:

Academic rowing: 1, 2, and 4-person boats over 500m, 1000m, and 1500m distances.

Canoeing: 1-person boats over 200m, 500m, and 1000m distances.

Kayaking: 1, 2, and 4-person boats over 200m, 500m, and 1000m distances.

For the first time in a national championship, a four-person kayak event will be featured. Winners will receive diplomas and medals for their achievements.

Idman.biz