The International Canoe Sprint Olympic Hopes Regatta will be held in Hungary.

5 athletes will represent Azerbaijan in the competition to be organized in Szeged under the guidance of great coaches Mirnazim Javadov and Bogdan Kurudz, Idman.biz reports.

Amil Ramazanov, Alimurad Hajizade, Niyaz Malikov, and Elvin Aliyev will represent Azerbaijan in kayaking and Javid Valizade in canoeing.

The tournament will take place on September 19-22.

Idman.biz