On May 24-26, an international kayak and canoe regatta will be held in Bratislava, the capital of Slovakia.

Idman.biz reports that Azerbaijan will be represented by 6 athletes in the competition between the teenagers and young.

Under the guidance of coaches Mirnazim Javadov and Bogdan Kurudz, Amil Ramazanov, Alimurad Hajizade, Giyas Ahmadov, Jeyhun Valikhanov, Niyaz Malikov and Pasha Askerov will fight for a medal in Bratislava.

Idman.biz