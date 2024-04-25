25 April 2024
Farhad Aliyev: "Azerbaijan will participate in the international regatta with 100 athletes"

25 April 2024 12:51
"Azerbaijan will be represented by about 100 athletes in the international regatta President's Cup-2024".

Farhad Aliyev, general secretary of the Azerbaijan Canoe and Rowing Federation, told Idman.biz.

He said that the number of Azerbaijani athletes may increase in the President's Cup-2024 in which 30 teams from 21 countries will participate: "Unlike previous years, this time the number of countries and athletes participating in our international regatta is large. Only 160 rowers from foreign countries will come to the regatta. 4 countries participated in our first President's Cup, and 17 countries participated in last year's competition, this time 30 teams from 21 countries will try their strength."

According to him, this time at the closing ceremony, the performer Hiss will also give a concert in Mingechevir: "Many questions are addressed to us by the residents of Mingechevir. When there is a fun part in sports, people's interest increases. This ensures mass and popularization of the sport. This is used as a normal practice abroad. We have been using this method since last year."

It should be noted that the President's Cup 2024 international regatta, which will take place in the city of Mingechevir, will last from April 30 to May 3.

