The flag bearers of the Azerbaijan national team were announced at the closing ceremony of the Paris 2024 Summer Paralympic Games.

Azerbaijani Paralympic champions Said Najafzade and Lamiya Valiyeva will perform this task, Idman.biz reports.

The closing ceremony will start at 22:30.

Azerbaijan won 4 gold, 2 silver and 5 bronze medals at the Games.

