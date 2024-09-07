First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva congratulates Orkhan Aslanov on Paralympic gold - PHOTO

First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva shared a post congratulating Azerbaijani athlete Orkhan Aslanov on winning a gold medal at the Paris 2024 Summer Paralympic Games, Idman.biz reports.
Idman.biz
"I was performing in a different category"
"It is a proud feeling to properly represent Azerbaijan in Paris"
"I dedicate my victory to my homeland and people."
"I am very happy that I was able to achieve this success."
The Azerbaijani national team, which successfully performed at the Paris 2024 Summer Paralympic Games, has returned to their homeland
The Azerbaijani national team played their second game in the UEFA Nations League
The Paris 2024 Paralympic Games, held in the capital of France, continue
"I congratulate the bronze medalist!"