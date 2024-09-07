10 September 2024
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva congratulated Lamiya Valiyeva on Paralympic silver - PHOTO

Paris-2024
News
7 September 2024 13:25
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva congratulated Lamiya Valiyeva on Paralympic silver - PHOTO

First Vice-President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva shared a post on social media accounts congratulating Azerbaijani athlete Lamiya Valiyeva on winning a silver medal at the Paris 2024 Summer Paralympic Games.

Idman.biz presents the post: “Another victory of our gold medallist Lamiya Valiyeva, who broke the world record at the Paris 2024 Summer Paralympic Games! Silver medal! I sincerely congratulate our athlete who has represented Azerbaijan with great honour and wish her strength, energy, and more victories!”

