First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva shared a post congratulating Azerbaijani Para-taekwondo fighter Imamaddin Khalilov on winning a gold medal at the Paris 2024 Summer Paralympic Games.

Idman.biz presents the post: “Azerbaijani Para-taekwondo fighter Imamaddin Khalilov - gold medal! Turkish Para-taekwondo fighter Fatih Çelik - silver medal! I congratulate both athletes and wish them new victories! May Almighty God protect Azerbaijan and Türkiye!".

