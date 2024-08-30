First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva congratulates Sabir Zeynalov on Paralympic bronze

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva shared a post congratulating Azerbaijani taekwondo fighter Sabir Zeynalov on winning a bronze medal at the Paris 2024 Summer Paralympic Games.

Idman.biz presents the post: “Para taekwondo athlete Sabir Zeynalov won Azerbaijan's first medal at the Paris 2024 Summer Paralympic Games! I sincerely congratulate the bronze medalist and wish all members of our national team strength, vitality, continued success, and victories!”

Idman.biz