Paralympic champion with Shohrat Order: "We will work to live up to this trust "

"I am very happy that I represented my country and people in this way."

This was told to Idman.biz by Azerbaijan national team Para athlete Lamiya Valiyeva.

The gold medalist from the Paris 2024 Summer Olympic Games commented on receiving the Shohrat Order from President Ilham Aliyev. Valiyeva expressed appreciation, noting that the President consistently demonstrates a high level of attention and support for sports and athletes.: "We athletes are committed to working hard to live up to this trust. I am thrilled to have received the Shohrat Order, which provides a tremendous incentive for us. We are deeply grateful to Mr. President for his support and recognition."

She emphasized that she will do her best to fly the Azerbaijani national flag high in competitions from now on.

Lamiya Valiyeva became the champion for the second time by breaking the world record in the T13 category at the Paris 2024 Summer Paralympic Games. She won a silver medal in the distance of 400 m.

Banuchichek Huseynli

Idman.biz