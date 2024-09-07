10 September 2024
Paris 2024: China won the Paralympic Games for the 6th time in a row

Paralympism
News
7 September 2024 17:40
123
Paris 2024: China won the Paralympic Games for the 6th time in a row

The Chinese team secured an early victory in the medal standings at the Paralympic Games held in Paris.

Chinese athletes won 196 medals, including 86 gold, 65 silver and 45 Idman.biz reports.

The second place is taken by the Great Britain team with 45 gold, 36 silver and 26 bronze medals (total - 107). British athletes have lost their mathematical chances of beating the Chinese team in the medal standings.

China won the Paralympic Games for the sixth time in a row. Chinese athletes have previously won the Games in 2004, 2008, 2012, 2016 and 2021. In the last Paralympic Games, the Chinese won 96 gold, 60 silver and 51 bronze medals.

Azerbaijan is currently ranked 28th in the medal ranking with 4 gold, 2 silver and 3 bronze medals.

Idman.biz

