Paris 2024: Zakiyev on the podium, Karimova and Ismiyeva without medals - PHOTO

The XVII Paralympic Games held in Paris continue.

Today 3 Azerbaijani parajudokas went to tatami, Idman.biz reports.

Paris 2024: Parajudo competitions

Women

+70 kg

In the women's competition, Khatira Ismiyeva (+70 kg) in the J1 category, Dursadaf Karimova (+70 kg) in the J2 category, and Ilham Zakiyev (+90 kg), one of the legendary parajudokas of Azerbaijan, in the men's competition, are competing for medals in the J1 category.

Khatira Ismiyeva, competing in the women's J1 category, defeated Maryam Aldhanhani (UAE) by "ippon" in the first match. She lost to Nazan Gunes (Turkiye) in the quarterfinals. Although Ismiyeva had to wrestle Sanabria Alcala from Venezuela in the consolation match for the bronze medal, the opponent did not enter the tatami. As a result, Khatira, who won a technical victory, lost to the American García Cristella for the bronze.

Dursadaf Karimova, who competes in the J2 category in this weight, lost to Rebeca de Souza Silva (Brazil) in the quarterfinals. Dursadaf defeated local athlete Presciliya Leze in the consolation match for bronze. Karimova's opponent in the match for bronze was Chinese Wang Hongyu. The Azerbaijani athlete was defeated and finished the competition without a medal.

Men

+90 kg

Ilham Zakiyev, who performed in the men's J1 category, lost to local athlete Jason Grandry in the quarterfinals. He participated in the consolation match for bronze. Zakiyev, who defeated Daniel Knegt from the Netherlands, won the right to participate in the decisive match for bronze. Ilham's opponent Ganbat Dashtserena from Mongolia won with vazzari.

Azerbaijan won four gold, two silver and four bronze medals at the Paris 2024 Paralympics.

Idman.biz