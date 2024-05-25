Lamiya Valiyeva became the world champion for the 4th time

Lamiya Valiyeva, the paraathlete of the Azerbaijani national team, became the world champion.

As Idman.biz reports that Azerbaijani representative distinguished herself in the world championship held in Kobe, Japan.

Valiyeva, who performed in the T13 category, left all her rivals behind in the 400-meter run. She reached the finish line in 55.03 seconds and became the world champion.

It should be noted that it is the fourth gold medal of Azerbaijani 22-year-old Paralympic champion in the world championships. On the first day of the competition in Kobe, Lamiya climbed to the top of the 100-meter podium. Last year, Lamiya won a gold medal in the 100-meter and 400-meter races at the world championship held in Paris.

Idman.biz