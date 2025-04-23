Armenia yet to confirm participation in CIS Games in Azerbaijan

Armenia has not yet confirmed its participation in the 3rd CIS Games set to be held in Azerbaijan.

This was announced by Aygul Aghayeva, Head of Security and Operations of the Baku City Circuit Operating Company, during the inaugural press conference for the Games.

Aghayeva stated:

“Invitations are sent in accordance with the rules of international events. While all countries receive invitations, Armenia’s participation has not been confirmed at this stage. If there are updates in future stages, they will be announced accordingly.”

As previously reported, the opening and closing ceremonies will take place at Ganja City Stadium. The Games will include 23 sports disciplines across 12 venues, with around 5,550 participants expected. Besides CIS countries, other nations have also been invited.

Media accreditation will begin in May.

Aytaj Sahed

Idman.biz