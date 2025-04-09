New agreement Between bp, Azerbaijan’s National Olympic and Paralympic Committees - PHOTO

An official signing ceremony has been held between bp Azerbaijan, the National Olympic Committee (NOC), and the National Paralympic Committee (NPC) to extend the existing partnership.

Idman.biz reports, citing AZERTAC, that under the new agreement, bp will continue to support Azerbaijan's National Olympic and Paralympic teams until the end of 2028.

bp has announced the extension of its 13-year official partnership with Azerbaijan’s National Olympic Committee and National Paralympic Committee until the end of 2028, Idman.biz reports.



This collaboration, initially established in January 2012 ahead of the London 2012 Games, marks its fourth extension following renewals in 2013, 2016 and 2022.



For over a decade, this partnership has been a cornerstone for bp and the committees, fostering the development of Azerbaijan’s national sports.



To date, the partnership has culminated in landmark events such as the London 2012 Games, Baku 2015 European Games, Rio 2016 Games, Baku 2017 Islamic Games, Tokyo 2020 Games, and Paris 2024 Games.



As part of the partnership, bp also created individual development opportunities for a group of ten leading Olympic and Paralympic athletes by supporting their training and participation in international events between 2011 and 2020.

Chingiz Huseynzade, Vice President of the National Olympic Committee, emphasized the importance of bp's long-term and consistent support for Azerbaijani sports. He noted that this partnership not only plays a key role in the country's sports life but also significantly contributes to the international recognition of Azerbaijani sports and strengthening its position globally: " bp 's history in Azerbaijan coincides with that of the National Olympic Committee. For nearly 30 years, both the NOC and bp Azerbaijan have developed side by side. Over these years, Azerbaijani sports, particularly in the Olympic Games, have achieved great successes. While bp 's success is measured by economic results, the NOC's success is measured by the medals won at the Olympic Games. Our collaboration with bp Azerbaijan began with the 'London 2012' Summer Olympics. Since then, bp has been with us in every Olympic Games, and we are pleased with this partnership. I am confident that we can continue this collaboration in the future. I would like to express my gratitude to the NOC, the NPC, and bp Azerbaijan."

bp’s Vice President for the Caspian Region, Bakhtiyar Aslanbeyli, highlighted that the company will continue its long-term support for sports development in Azerbaijan:

"For over 30 years, bp has joined efforts with other supporters of Azerbaijan’s national sport to provide more opportunities for the development of national teams and athletes, and the country’s successful participation in major international events. In addition to our successful partnership activities, bp has proudly supported Azerbaijan’s participation in numerous major international sporting events, tournaments, and championships.

"bp remains dedicated to empowering communities and contributing to the development of Azerbaijan’s national sports, aligning with one of its core commitments to help build a sustainable future for the nation.”

Idman.biz