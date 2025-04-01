Azerbaijan to be represented at gymnasiade with 191 athletes in 18 sports

The ISF U15 Gymnasiade Sports Games will take place in Serbia from April 4 to 14.

The Azerbaijani national team will compete in 18 sports with a total of 191 athletes, Idman.biz reports.

The events include artistic gymnastics (Novi Sad), archery, 3x3 basketball, beach volleyball, boxing, chess, tennis (Zlatibor), badminton, para-badminton, swimming, para-swimming, table tennis (Užice), taekwondo, karate (Požega), judo, wrestling (Lučani), fencing (Nova Varoš), and athletics (Priboj).

The opening ceremony will be held on April 5, while the closing ceremony will take place on April 12 in Zlatibor.

Idman.biz