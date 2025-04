Azerbaijani powerlifter Rashad Aliyev has been banned for three years due to a doping violation, according to the Azerbaijan National Anti-Doping Agency (AMADA), Idman.biz reports.

Tests revealed the presence of S1 Anabolic Androgenic Steroids in his system, leading to his disqualification from competition. The 36-month suspension took effect on February 19.

