27 February 2025
Universiade to be held in six German cities

27 February 2025 11:17
The 2025 Summer World University Games (Universiade) will take place from July 16-27 in six cities across Germany's Rhine-Ruhr region.

The multiforum event, officially named the 2025 Summer World University Games, will be hosted in Berlin, as well as in the cities of Bochum, Essen, Duisburg, Mülheim, and Hagen, all located in the Rhine-Ruhr area, Idman.biz reports.

Over 8,500 student-athletes from more than 150 countries, including Azerbaijan, are expected to participate in the Universiade, competing in 18 sports.

