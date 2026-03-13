When victory turns into spectacle: the wildest celebrations in sports history - PHOTO

Great sporting victories are usually followed by press conferences, interviews and official ceremonies. Yet some athletes have chosen far more extravagant ways to celebrate their success, turning post-victory moments into stories that sometimes became almost as famous as the achievements themselves, Idman.Biz reports.

Throughout modern sports history, several celebrations have stood out not only for their scale but also for the unusual or controversial choices made by the athletes involved. In some cases, these moments have helped shape the public image of the stars involved.

One of the most famous examples belongs to Jamaican sprint legend Usain Bolt. After his Olympic triumphs in Beijing in 2008 and London in 2012, Bolt became known not only as the fastest man on the planet but also as one of sport’s most enthusiastic celebrators. Rather than retreating quietly after races, the sprinter was often spotted heading straight to nightclubs with friends and large groups of supporters.

According to numerous reports from those Olympic Games, the celebrations sometimes lasted two or even three days. Bolt himself later explained that the adrenaline of competition made it difficult to immediately switch to a calm routine. Images of the champion dancing with his medal still around his neck and even ordering fast food in the early hours of the morning quickly circulated in the media.

Boxing icon Mike Tyson also created headlines for an unusual post-victory decision in the 1990s. After one of his championship wins, Tyson reportedly spent around 70,000 dollars on a Bengal tiger, which he kept at his Las Vegas mansion. The animal, named Kenya, soon became part of Tyson’s public image, with the boxer often posing for photos with the tiger and even allowing guests to approach it.

Years later Tyson admitted that the purchase had been impulsive and extremely expensive to maintain. As the animal grew larger and more dangerous, the former heavyweight champion eventually transferred it to a sanctuary.

Football has produced its own unforgettable celebration stories. In 2011, while playing for Manchester City, Mario Balotelli organised a party at his home before an important match. During the gathering he reportedly decided to set off fireworks in his bathroom. One of the fireworks ignited towels, which then spread flames to nearby curtains and caused a fire inside the house.

Firefighters quickly brought the situation under control, though the damage was estimated in the tens of thousands of pounds. Remarkably, the following day Balotelli played for Manchester City, scored a goal and celebrated by revealing a shirt with the now famous message: “Why always me?”

Sport has witnessed countless victories over the decades, but some moments remain memorable not only because of the result itself. Sometimes a celebration, a spontaneous purchase or a single impulsive act can become a story that lives in sporting folklore for years.