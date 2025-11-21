21 November 2025
EN

Azerbaijani athletes shine at AJP Tour Jiu-Jitsu World Championship - PHOTO

Other
News
21 November 2025 12:54
45
Azerbaijani athletes shine at AJP Tour Jiu-Jitsu World Championship - PHOTO

The AJP Tour Jiu-Jitsu World Championship took place in Abu Dhabi, where two Azerbaijani athletes—Bagir Aliyev and Timur Simvol—achieved impressive results.

Idman.Biz reports that Bagir Aliyev, competing in the yellow belt, under-62 kg youth category, defeated two of Kazakhstan’s strongest athletes, a representative from Ukraine, and an Arab athlete in succession to win the gold medal.

Another athlete, Timur Simvol, also performed strongly. He defeated two Ukrainians, a Kazakh, and an American opponent, demonstrating full dominance in all his matches and earning a gold medal.

The achievements of both athletes are seen as a testament to years of training and effort.

These two victories once again highlight the strength of the Baku Jiu-Jitsu School on the international stage. The successes reflect not only the young athletes’ character and discipline but also make a significant contribution to enhancing the country’s reputation.

Idman.Biz

Tags:

Related news

Azerbaijani flag bearers announced for Islamic Solidarity Games closing ceremony
14:09
Other

Azerbaijani flag bearers announced for Islamic Solidarity Games closing ceremony

Hasrat Jafarov and Sabina Karimova to lead the team in Riyadh
Azerbaijani athletes set to compete in final day of Islamic Solidarity Games
09:59
Other

Azerbaijani athletes set to compete in final day of Islamic Solidarity Games

Judokas, para powerlifters, and freestyle wrestlers aim for medals
Registration opens for 2026 SportAccord World Sport and Business Summit in Baku
20 November 17:04
Other

Registration opens for 2026 SportAccord World Sport and Business Summit in Baku

International federations and IOC representatives expected at major convention
ICSD President meets Azerbaijan Deaflympics delegation - PHOTO
20 November 12:54
Other

ICSD President meets Azerbaijan Deaflympics delegation - PHOTO

Historic silver medal celebrated and future cooperation discussed
Azerbaijani athletes compete in four disciplines at Islamic Solidarity Games
20 November 09:34
Other

Azerbaijani athletes compete in four disciplines at Islamic Solidarity Games

Competitors aim for medals in athletics, jiu-jitsu, fencing, and wrestling
Azerbaijani athletes compete in four disciplines at Islamic Solidarity Games
19 November 10:24
Other

Azerbaijani athletes compete in four disciplines at Islamic Solidarity Games

Azerbaijan aims to extend medal haul as competition continues in Riyadh

Most read

Globe Soccer Awards 2025 nominees announced
19 November 16:39
Football

Globe Soccer Awards 2025 nominees announced

Top clubs, coaches, and players compete for prestigious football honors in Dubai
Azerbaijan men’s basketball team continues training ahead of EuroBasket 2029 qualifiers
20 November 12:07
Basketball

Azerbaijan men’s basketball team continues training ahead of EuroBasket 2029 qualifiers

Squad preparing in Baku before first matches against North Macedonia and Luxembourg
Catalonia defeats Palestine 2:1 in Barcelona friendly
19 November 17:53
Football

Catalonia defeats Palestine 2:1 in Barcelona friendly

Over 30,000 spectators attend record-setting match, proceeds to aid Palestine
Neymar scores on return as Santos draw with Mirassol
20 November 09:09
Football

Neymar scores on return as Santos draw with Mirassol

The forward nets his first goal in over three months following injury recovery