Azerbaijani athletes shine at AJP Tour Jiu-Jitsu World Championship - PHOTO

The AJP Tour Jiu-Jitsu World Championship took place in Abu Dhabi, where two Azerbaijani athletes—Bagir Aliyev and Timur Simvol—achieved impressive results.

Idman.Biz reports that Bagir Aliyev, competing in the yellow belt, under-62 kg youth category, defeated two of Kazakhstan’s strongest athletes, a representative from Ukraine, and an Arab athlete in succession to win the gold medal.

Another athlete, Timur Simvol, also performed strongly. He defeated two Ukrainians, a Kazakh, and an American opponent, demonstrating full dominance in all his matches and earning a gold medal.

The achievements of both athletes are seen as a testament to years of training and effort.

These two victories once again highlight the strength of the Baku Jiu-Jitsu School on the international stage. The successes reflect not only the young athletes’ character and discipline but also make a significant contribution to enhancing the country’s reputation.

Idman.Biz