19 November 2025
Azerbaijani athletes compete in four disciplines at Islamic Solidarity Games

19 November 2025 10:24
33
Today, Azerbaijani athletes will compete in four different disciplines at the VI Islamic Solidarity Games, held in Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia.

According to Idman.Biz, the Azerbaijani 3x3 basketball team will face Egypt in the semifinals.

Athletes include Alham Nagiyev, who will compete in the 200 meters, and the Azerbaijani team, which will participate in the 4x100 meters relay.

Fencers Maqsud Huseynli and Saleh Mammadov will aim for success in the sabre event.

In Greco-Roman wrestling, Murad Ahmadiev (97 kg) and Beka Kandelaki (130 kg) will take to the mat, while female wrestlers Elnura Mammadova (50 kg), Gultekin Shirinova (53 kg), and Jale Aliyeva (57 kg) will also compete.

The Islamic Solidarity Games will conclude on November 21. Azerbaijan currently ranks 10th in the medal table with 46 medals (5 gold, 15 silver, 26 bronze).

