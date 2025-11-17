Islamic Solidarity Games: Azerbaijani athletes compete in five sports today

Today, Azerbaijan’s women’s 3x3 basketball team will begin their campaign at the VI Islamic Solidarity Games held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

According to Idman.Biz, the team will play two games in the group stage. They will face the hosts at 17:00 Baku time, followed by a match against Turkiye at 21:10.

The Azerbaijani men’s handball team will face Kazakhstan in their group match, which will kick off at 14:00 Baku time.

In taekwondo, Nargiz Kazimova (63 kg), Riyad Shireliyev (67 kg), and Eltac Qafarov (+83 kg) will compete.

Para-athlete Samir Nabiyev (F57) will participate in shot put, while athlete Yekaterina Sariyeva will compete in the triple jump.

In fencing, Ruslan Hasanov and Vahab Fatullayev will compete in épée, while Palina Kaspiarovic and Sabina Karimova will fight in sabre.

The Islamic Solidarity Games will conclude on November 21. Azerbaijan currently ranks 9th in the medal table with 42 medals (5 gold, 14 silver, 23 bronze).

Idman.Biz