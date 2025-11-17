Warning: opendir(/home/idmanbiz/www/cache/): failed to open dir: No such file or directory in /home/idmanbiz/www/classes/Cache/Lite.php on line 642
Islamic Solidarity Games: Azerbaijani athletes compete in five sports today - İdman və Biz
17 November 2025
EN

Islamic Solidarity Games: Azerbaijani athletes compete in five sports today

Other
News
17 November 2025 09:59
23
Islamic Solidarity Games: Azerbaijani athletes compete in five sports today

Today, Azerbaijan’s women’s 3x3 basketball team will begin their campaign at the VI Islamic Solidarity Games held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

According to Idman.Biz, the team will play two games in the group stage. They will face the hosts at 17:00 Baku time, followed by a match against Turkiye at 21:10.

The Azerbaijani men’s handball team will face Kazakhstan in their group match, which will kick off at 14:00 Baku time.

In taekwondo, Nargiz Kazimova (63 kg), Riyad Shireliyev (67 kg), and Eltac Qafarov (+83 kg) will compete.

Para-athlete Samir Nabiyev (F57) will participate in shot put, while athlete Yekaterina Sariyeva will compete in the triple jump.

In fencing, Ruslan Hasanov and Vahab Fatullayev will compete in épée, while Palina Kaspiarovic and Sabina Karimova will fight in sabre.

The Islamic Solidarity Games will conclude on November 21. Azerbaijan currently ranks 9th in the medal table with 42 medals (5 gold, 14 silver, 23 bronze).

Idman.Biz

Tags:

Related news

WATCH: Fitness coach shares footage of car accident in Baku
13:44
Other

WATCH: Fitness coach shares footage of car accident in Baku

Incident, caused while filming a video behind the wheel, occurred two years ago
Azerbaijani athletes compete in multiple disciplines at Islamic Solidarity Games
15 November 10:24
Other

Azerbaijani athletes compete in multiple disciplines at Islamic Solidarity Games

Team aims to improve medal tally as events continue in Riyadh
Azerbaijani athletes compete in two events at Islamic Solidarity Games
14 November 09:59
Other

Azerbaijani athletes compete in two events at Islamic Solidarity Games

Khayal Aliyev in muaythai and Leyla Abdulazizova in duathlon finals
AMADA sanctions 13 athletes between January and October 2025
13 November 14:34
Other

AMADA sanctions 13 athletes between January and October 2025

Executive Director Tahminə Tagi-zada shares update at international sports law conference
Azerbaijani athletes continue competing at the Islamic Solidarity Games
13 November 09:59
Other

Azerbaijani athletes continue competing at the Islamic Solidarity Games

Representatives will take part in table tennis, volleyball, and muay thai events today
Minister Farid Gayibov meets with CICA Secretary General Kairat Sarybay - PHOTO
12 November 14:34
Other

Minister Farid Gayibov meets with CICA Secretary General Kairat Sarybay - PHOTO

Discussions focus on youth policy and cooperation between Azerbaijan and CICA

Most read

Japan’s Ao Tanaka causes serious injury to Ghana’s Abu Francis in friendly - VIDEO
15 November 14:34
Football

Japan’s Ao Tanaka causes serious injury to Ghana’s Abu Francis in friendly - VIDEO

Toulouse midfielder suffers broken leg after collision in Japan’s 2–0 win
Toral Bayramov withdraws from Azerbaijan squad ahead of France clash
15 November 10:49
Football

Toral Bayramov withdraws from Azerbaijan squad ahead of France clash

Injury forces change in the national team lineup for 2026 World Cup qualifier
Key matches take place in 2026 World Cup European qualifiers
15 November 09:59
Football

Key matches take place in 2026 World Cup European qualifiers

Turkiye hosts Bulgaria as Spain visits Georgia and other crucial games unfold
France’s Konate targets victory against Azerbaijan in World Cup qualifier
15 November 17:54
Football

France’s Konate targets victory against Azerbaijan in World Cup qualifier

Defender emphasizes enjoying the game while aiming to extend team’s success