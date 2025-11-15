20 November 2025
EN

Azerbaijani athletes compete in multiple disciplines at Islamic Solidarity Games

Other
News
15 November 2025 10:24
145
Azerbaijani athletes compete in multiple disciplines at Islamic Solidarity Games

The VI Islamic Solidarity Games continue in Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia.

Idman.Biz reports that today Azerbaijani athletes will compete in four different disciplines.

Togrul Mammadli will take part in the final stage of the duathlon competition.

The Azerbaijani women’s handball team will play their first match of the Games against Uzbekistan. The Group B match is scheduled to start at 15:00 Baku time.

In wushu, Elchin Eminov (60 kg) and Hamzə Rasulzadə (70 kg) will compete in the round of 16, while Khalida Mirzayeva (56 kg) will fight in the quarterfinals.

Azerbaijani taekwondo athletes Javad Agayev (74 kg) and Bahruz Quluzada (54 kg) will compete in the round of 16, and Minaya Akbarova (46 kg) will take part in the quarterfinals.

The Islamic Solidarity Games will conclude on November 21. Azerbaijan currently ranks 7th in the medal table with 39 medals, including 5 gold, 13 silver, and 21 bronze.

Idman.Biz

Tags:

Related news

ICSD President meets Azerbaijan Deaflympics delegation - PHOTO
12:54
Other

ICSD President meets Azerbaijan Deaflympics delegation - PHOTO

Historic silver medal celebrated and future cooperation discussed
Azerbaijani athletes compete in four disciplines at Islamic Solidarity Games
09:34
Other

Azerbaijani athletes compete in four disciplines at Islamic Solidarity Games

Competitors aim for medals in athletics, jiu-jitsu, fencing, and wrestling
Azerbaijani athletes compete in four disciplines at Islamic Solidarity Games
19 November 10:24
Other

Azerbaijani athletes compete in four disciplines at Islamic Solidarity Games

Azerbaijan aims to extend medal haul as competition continues in Riyadh
Stay updated with the latest in the sports world on Idman.Biz
19 November 09:59
Other

Stay updated with the latest in the sports world on Idman.Biz

Exclusive interviews, in-depth analysis, and the hottest news all in one place
Azerbaijani athletes begin competition at VI Islamic Solidarity Games
18 November 10:24
Other

Azerbaijani athletes begin competition at VI Islamic Solidarity Games

Wrestlers, para-athletes, and 3x3 basketball team aim for medals in Riyadh
WATCH: Fitness coach shares footage of car accident in Baku
17 November 13:44
Other

WATCH: Fitness coach shares footage of car accident in Baku

Incident, caused while filming a video behind the wheel, occurred two years ago
Islamic Solidarity Games: Azerbaijani athletes compete in five sports today
17 November 09:59
Other

Islamic Solidarity Games: Azerbaijani athletes compete in five sports today

Women’s 3x3 basketball, handball, taekwondo, para athletics, and fencing in action

Most read

Barcelona midfielder Pedri sparks romance rumors - VIDEO
18 November 12:54
Football

Barcelona midfielder Pedri sparks romance rumors - VIDEO

22-year-old reportedly dating model and influencer Alejandra Dorta
Today Cristiano Ronaldo to meet Donald Trump at the White House
18 November 09:59
Football

Today Cristiano Ronaldo to meet Donald Trump at the White House

Portuguese star praises Trump and hints at possible USA vs Portugal friendly
Globe Soccer Awards 2025 nominees announced
19 November 16:39
Football

Globe Soccer Awards 2025 nominees announced

Top clubs, coaches, and players compete for prestigious football honors in Dubai
Catalonia defeats Palestine 2:1 in Barcelona friendly
19 November 17:53
Football

Catalonia defeats Palestine 2:1 in Barcelona friendly

Over 30,000 spectators attend record-setting match, proceeds to aid Palestine