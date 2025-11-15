Azerbaijani athletes compete in multiple disciplines at Islamic Solidarity Games

The VI Islamic Solidarity Games continue in Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia.

Idman.Biz reports that today Azerbaijani athletes will compete in four different disciplines.

Togrul Mammadli will take part in the final stage of the duathlon competition.

The Azerbaijani women’s handball team will play their first match of the Games against Uzbekistan. The Group B match is scheduled to start at 15:00 Baku time.

In wushu, Elchin Eminov (60 kg) and Hamzə Rasulzadə (70 kg) will compete in the round of 16, while Khalida Mirzayeva (56 kg) will fight in the quarterfinals.

Azerbaijani taekwondo athletes Javad Agayev (74 kg) and Bahruz Quluzada (54 kg) will compete in the round of 16, and Minaya Akbarova (46 kg) will take part in the quarterfinals.

The Islamic Solidarity Games will conclude on November 21. Azerbaijan currently ranks 7th in the medal table with 39 medals, including 5 gold, 13 silver, and 21 bronze.

Idman.Biz