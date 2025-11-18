18 November 2025
EN

Azerbaijani athletes begin competition at VI Islamic Solidarity Games

18 November 2025 10:24
Azerbaijani athletes begin competition at VI Islamic Solidarity Games

Today, Azerbaijan’s Greco-Roman wrestlers will start their campaign at the VI Islamic Solidarity Games in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

As Idman.Biz reports, the first to step onto the mat will be Nihat Mammadli (60 kg), Hasrat Cafarov (67 kg), Ulvu Qanizada (77 kg), and Islam Abbasov (87 kg).

The Azerbaijani 3x3 basketball team will face the Ivory Coast in their third group stage match.

Para-athlete Samir Nabiyev (F57) will compete in discus throw, while athletes Nazim Babayev and Rustam Mammadov will participate in triple jump. Lamiya Valiyeva will run the 100 meters, Alham Nagiyev the 200 meters, and Ismayil Aliyev will compete in shot put.

In fencing (epee), Aynur Quliyeva and Nazrin Mehdiyeva will take part.

The Islamic Solidarity Games will conclude on November 21. Azerbaijan currently ranks 9th in the medal table with 45 medals, including 5 gold, 14 silver, and 26 bronze.

Idman.Biz

