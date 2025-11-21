Azerbaijani athletes set to compete in final day of Islamic Solidarity Games

On the final day of the VI Islamic Solidarity Games in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Azerbaijani athletes will compete in three different sports.

According to Idman.Biz, Emirkhan Quluzada (77 kg) and Maqsudxan Quluzada (62 kg) will seek success in jiu-jitsu.

In para powerlifting, Zahra Dadashova (61 kg) and Ceyhun Mahmudov (59 kg) will take part.

Freestyle wrestlers Aganazar Novruzov (74 kg), Arseniy Djioyev (86 kg), Magomedkhan Magomedov (97 kg), and Giorgi Meshvildishvili (125 kg) will step onto the mat.

It should be noted that the Islamic Solidarity Games conclude today. Azerbaijan is ranked 10th in the medal table with 55 medals (8 gold, 18 silver, 29 bronze).

Idman.Biz