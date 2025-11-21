21 November 2025
EN

Azerbaijani athletes set to compete in final day of Islamic Solidarity Games

Other
News
21 November 2025 09:59
18
Azerbaijani athletes set to compete in final day of Islamic Solidarity Games

On the final day of the VI Islamic Solidarity Games in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Azerbaijani athletes will compete in three different sports.

According to Idman.Biz, Emirkhan Quluzada (77 kg) and Maqsudxan Quluzada (62 kg) will seek success in jiu-jitsu.

In para powerlifting, Zahra Dadashova (61 kg) and Ceyhun Mahmudov (59 kg) will take part.

Freestyle wrestlers Aganazar Novruzov (74 kg), Arseniy Djioyev (86 kg), Magomedkhan Magomedov (97 kg), and Giorgi Meshvildishvili (125 kg) will step onto the mat.

It should be noted that the Islamic Solidarity Games conclude today. Azerbaijan is ranked 10th in the medal table with 55 medals (8 gold, 18 silver, 29 bronze).

Idman.Biz

Tags:

Related news

Registration opens for 2026 SportAccord World Sport and Business Summit in Baku
20 November 17:04
Other

Registration opens for 2026 SportAccord World Sport and Business Summit in Baku

International federations and IOC representatives expected at major convention
ICSD President meets Azerbaijan Deaflympics delegation - PHOTO
20 November 12:54
Other

ICSD President meets Azerbaijan Deaflympics delegation - PHOTO

Historic silver medal celebrated and future cooperation discussed
Azerbaijani athletes compete in four disciplines at Islamic Solidarity Games
20 November 09:34
Other

Azerbaijani athletes compete in four disciplines at Islamic Solidarity Games

Competitors aim for medals in athletics, jiu-jitsu, fencing, and wrestling
Azerbaijani athletes compete in four disciplines at Islamic Solidarity Games
19 November 10:24
Other

Azerbaijani athletes compete in four disciplines at Islamic Solidarity Games

Azerbaijan aims to extend medal haul as competition continues in Riyadh
Stay updated with the latest in the sports world on Idman.Biz
19 November 09:59
Other

Stay updated with the latest in the sports world on Idman.Biz

Exclusive interviews, in-depth analysis, and the hottest news all in one place
Azerbaijani athletes begin competition at VI Islamic Solidarity Games
18 November 10:24
Other

Azerbaijani athletes begin competition at VI Islamic Solidarity Games

Wrestlers, para-athletes, and 3x3 basketball team aim for medals in Riyadh

Most read

Barcelona midfielder Pedri sparks romance rumors - VIDEO
18 November 12:54
Football

Barcelona midfielder Pedri sparks romance rumors - VIDEO

22-year-old reportedly dating model and influencer Alejandra Dorta
Globe Soccer Awards 2025 nominees announced
19 November 16:39
Football

Globe Soccer Awards 2025 nominees announced

Top clubs, coaches, and players compete for prestigious football honors in Dubai
Catalonia defeats Palestine 2:1 in Barcelona friendly
19 November 17:53
Football

Catalonia defeats Palestine 2:1 in Barcelona friendly

Over 30,000 spectators attend record-setting match, proceeds to aid Palestine
Azerbaijan men’s basketball team continues training ahead of EuroBasket 2029 qualifiers
20 November 12:07
Basketball

Azerbaijan men’s basketball team continues training ahead of EuroBasket 2029 qualifiers

Squad preparing in Baku before first matches against North Macedonia and Luxembourg