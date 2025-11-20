ICSD President meets Azerbaijan Deaflympics delegation - PHOTO

20 November 2025
ICSD President meets Azerbaijan Deaflympics delegation

20 November 2025
ICSD President meets Azerbaijan Deaflympics delegation

The President of the International Committee of Sports for the Deaf (ICSD), Kosa Adam, met with the Azerbaijani delegation led by Anar Bayramov, Chairman of the Azerbaijan Deaflympic Committee (ADC).

According to Idman.Biz, during the meeting, Anar Bayramov highlighted Azerbaijan’s historic achievement at the “XXV Summer Deaflympics,” where the country won its first-ever medal. He noted that the judoka defeated experienced international competitors to reach the podium, becoming the first Azerbaijani athlete to win a silver medal at the Deaflympics.

ICSD President Adam Kosa congratulated the Azerbaijani delegation on this historic milestone and wished the athletes success in future competitions.

The meeting also included discussions on the development of the Deaflympics movement in Azerbaijan, strengthening international cooperation, exchanging experiences, and exploring opportunities for joint projects in the field.

Idman.Biz

