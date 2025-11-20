Azerbaijani athletes compete in four disciplines at Islamic Solidarity Games

Today, Azerbaijani athletes will compete in four different disciplines at the VI Islamic Solidarity Games held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

According to Idman.Biz, in athletics, Nazim Babayev will participate in the long jump, Lamiya Valiyeva in the 200 meters, and the mixed team will run the 4x400 meters relay.

In jiu-jitsu, Ilyas Babayev (85 kg), Nacmaddin Quluzada (69 kg), and Firdovsi Zamanov (94 kg) will fight for success.

In fencing, men’s and women’s teams will compete in both foil and sabre events.

In freestyle wrestling, Islam Bazarqanov (57 kg) and Ali Rahimzade (65 kg), as well as women wrestlers Ruzanna Mammadova (62 kg), Nigar Mirzazade (68 kg), and Zahra Karimzade (76 kg), will take to the mat.

It should be noted that the Islamic Solidarity Games will conclude on November 21. Azerbaijan currently ranks 10th with 50 medals (7 gold, 16 silver, 27 bronze).

Idman.Biz