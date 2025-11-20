20 November 2025
EN

Azerbaijani athletes compete in four disciplines at Islamic Solidarity Games

Other
News
20 November 2025 09:34
18
Azerbaijani athletes compete in four disciplines at Islamic Solidarity Games

Today, Azerbaijani athletes will compete in four different disciplines at the VI Islamic Solidarity Games held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

According to Idman.Biz, in athletics, Nazim Babayev will participate in the long jump, Lamiya Valiyeva in the 200 meters, and the mixed team will run the 4x400 meters relay.

In jiu-jitsu, Ilyas Babayev (85 kg), Nacmaddin Quluzada (69 kg), and Firdovsi Zamanov (94 kg) will fight for success.

In fencing, men’s and women’s teams will compete in both foil and sabre events.

In freestyle wrestling, Islam Bazarqanov (57 kg) and Ali Rahimzade (65 kg), as well as women wrestlers Ruzanna Mammadova (62 kg), Nigar Mirzazade (68 kg), and Zahra Karimzade (76 kg), will take to the mat.

It should be noted that the Islamic Solidarity Games will conclude on November 21. Azerbaijan currently ranks 10th with 50 medals (7 gold, 16 silver, 27 bronze).

Idman.Biz

Tags:

Related news

Azerbaijani athletes compete in four disciplines at Islamic Solidarity Games
19 November 10:24
Other

Azerbaijani athletes compete in four disciplines at Islamic Solidarity Games

Azerbaijan aims to extend medal haul as competition continues in Riyadh
Stay updated with the latest in the sports world on Idman.Biz
19 November 09:59
Other

Stay updated with the latest in the sports world on Idman.Biz

Exclusive interviews, in-depth analysis, and the hottest news all in one place
Azerbaijani athletes begin competition at VI Islamic Solidarity Games
18 November 10:24
Other

Azerbaijani athletes begin competition at VI Islamic Solidarity Games

Wrestlers, para-athletes, and 3x3 basketball team aim for medals in Riyadh
WATCH: Fitness coach shares footage of car accident in Baku
17 November 13:44
Other

WATCH: Fitness coach shares footage of car accident in Baku

Incident, caused while filming a video behind the wheel, occurred two years ago
Islamic Solidarity Games: Azerbaijani athletes compete in five sports today
17 November 09:59
Other

Islamic Solidarity Games: Azerbaijani athletes compete in five sports today

Women’s 3x3 basketball, handball, taekwondo, para athletics, and fencing in action
Azerbaijani athletes compete in multiple disciplines at Islamic Solidarity Games
15 November 10:24
Other

Azerbaijani athletes compete in multiple disciplines at Islamic Solidarity Games

Team aims to improve medal tally as events continue in Riyadh

Most read

Barcelona midfielder Pedri sparks romance rumors - VIDEO
18 November 12:54
Football

Barcelona midfielder Pedri sparks romance rumors - VIDEO

22-year-old reportedly dating model and influencer Alejandra Dorta
Today Cristiano Ronaldo to meet Donald Trump at the White House
18 November 09:59
Football

Today Cristiano Ronaldo to meet Donald Trump at the White House

Portuguese star praises Trump and hints at possible USA vs Portugal friendly
Dana White reveals UFC 322 attendance and revenue figures
17 November 15:24
MMA

Dana White reveals UFC 322 attendance and revenue figures

Event at Madison Square Garden posts third-highest gate in arena’s history
Globe Soccer Awards 2025 nominees announced
19 November 16:39
Football

Globe Soccer Awards 2025 nominees announced

Top clubs, coaches, and players compete for prestigious football honors in Dubai