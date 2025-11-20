Registration opens for 2026 SportAccord World Sport and Business Summit in Baku

Registration has opened for delegations attending the 2026 SportAccord World Sport and Business Summit, to be held in Baku from May 24 to 28.

According to Idman.Biz, the announcement was made by the Baku City Circuit Operations Company.

SportAccord, which unites over 120 international federations, also released an official statement.

The convention in Baku will bring together leaders of international federations, representatives of the International Olympic Committee, and renowned experts in the sports industry.

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Youth and Sports, Farid Gayibov, praised the country’s hosting of the summit:

“Hosting the SportAccord Convention reflects the successful sports policy implemented under the leadership of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev. Azerbaijan is ready to welcome leading figures of world sport and provide ideal conditions for productive dialogue and cooperation. We are confident this event will make a significant contribution to the development of sports.”

SportAccord confirmed that delegation registration is now live on the official platform and encouraged participants to register early to secure their place.

