20 November 2025
EN

Registration opens for 2026 SportAccord World Sport and Business Summit in Baku

Other
News
20 November 2025 17:04
16
Registration opens for 2026 SportAccord World Sport and Business Summit in Baku

Registration has opened for delegations attending the 2026 SportAccord World Sport and Business Summit, to be held in Baku from May 24 to 28.

According to Idman.Biz, the announcement was made by the Baku City Circuit Operations Company.

SportAccord, which unites over 120 international federations, also released an official statement.

The convention in Baku will bring together leaders of international federations, representatives of the International Olympic Committee, and renowned experts in the sports industry.

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Youth and Sports, Farid Gayibov, praised the country’s hosting of the summit:

“Hosting the SportAccord Convention reflects the successful sports policy implemented under the leadership of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev. Azerbaijan is ready to welcome leading figures of world sport and provide ideal conditions for productive dialogue and cooperation. We are confident this event will make a significant contribution to the development of sports.”

SportAccord confirmed that delegation registration is now live on the official platform and encouraged participants to register early to secure their place.

Idman.Biz

Tags:

Related news

ICSD President meets Azerbaijan Deaflympics delegation - PHOTO
12:54
Other

ICSD President meets Azerbaijan Deaflympics delegation - PHOTO

Historic silver medal celebrated and future cooperation discussed
Azerbaijani athletes compete in four disciplines at Islamic Solidarity Games
09:34
Other

Azerbaijani athletes compete in four disciplines at Islamic Solidarity Games

Competitors aim for medals in athletics, jiu-jitsu, fencing, and wrestling
Azerbaijani athletes compete in four disciplines at Islamic Solidarity Games
19 November 10:24
Other

Azerbaijani athletes compete in four disciplines at Islamic Solidarity Games

Azerbaijan aims to extend medal haul as competition continues in Riyadh
Stay updated with the latest in the sports world on Idman.Biz
19 November 09:59
Other

Stay updated with the latest in the sports world on Idman.Biz

Exclusive interviews, in-depth analysis, and the hottest news all in one place
Azerbaijani athletes begin competition at VI Islamic Solidarity Games
18 November 10:24
Other

Azerbaijani athletes begin competition at VI Islamic Solidarity Games

Wrestlers, para-athletes, and 3x3 basketball team aim for medals in Riyadh
WATCH: Fitness coach shares footage of car accident in Baku
17 November 13:44
Other

WATCH: Fitness coach shares footage of car accident in Baku

Incident, caused while filming a video behind the wheel, occurred two years ago

Most read

Barcelona midfielder Pedri sparks romance rumors - VIDEO
18 November 12:54
Football

Barcelona midfielder Pedri sparks romance rumors - VIDEO

22-year-old reportedly dating model and influencer Alejandra Dorta
Today Cristiano Ronaldo to meet Donald Trump at the White House
18 November 09:59
Football

Today Cristiano Ronaldo to meet Donald Trump at the White House

Portuguese star praises Trump and hints at possible USA vs Portugal friendly
Globe Soccer Awards 2025 nominees announced
19 November 16:39
Football

Globe Soccer Awards 2025 nominees announced

Top clubs, coaches, and players compete for prestigious football honors in Dubai
Catalonia defeats Palestine 2:1 in Barcelona friendly
19 November 17:53
Football

Catalonia defeats Palestine 2:1 in Barcelona friendly

Over 30,000 spectators attend record-setting match, proceeds to aid Palestine