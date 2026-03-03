Alysa Liu shares Olympic gold medal moment with Daniel Radcliffe on US television

Two-time Olympic figure skating champion Alysa Liu brought a touch of Hollywood to her post-Games celebrations after appearing on the Today Show, where she met British actor Daniel Radcliffe, İdman.Biz reports.

Liu, who claimed gold in both the women’s singles and the team event at the 2026 Winter Olympics, offered Radcliffe the chance to hold one of her medals during the live segment. The former Harry Potter star politely declined to place it around his neck, joking that doing so would feel like “stealing the glory”.

“I won’t put it on, I’ll just hold it. Wearing it would be like taking the credit,” Radcliffe said, drawing laughter from the studio audience.

The 20-year-old American has been one of the standout athletes of the Milan-Cortina Games, cementing her status as one of the leading figures in modern figure skating. Her double gold marked a significant milestone for Team USA and underlined her consistency across both individual and team formats.

Liu’s appearance on breakfast television reflects the broader cultural impact of her achievement, with figure skating once again enjoying a surge in mainstream attention following the Winter Olympics.