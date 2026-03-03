3 March 2026
EN

Alysa Liu shares Olympic gold medal moment with Daniel Radcliffe on US television

Olympics-2026
News
3 March 2026 10:15
22
Alysa Liu shares Olympic gold medal moment with Daniel Radcliffe on US television

Two-time Olympic figure skating champion Alysa Liu brought a touch of Hollywood to her post-Games celebrations after appearing on the Today Show, where she met British actor Daniel Radcliffe, İdman.Biz reports.

Liu, who claimed gold in both the women’s singles and the team event at the 2026 Winter Olympics, offered Radcliffe the chance to hold one of her medals during the live segment. The former Harry Potter star politely declined to place it around his neck, joking that doing so would feel like “stealing the glory”.

“I won’t put it on, I’ll just hold it. Wearing it would be like taking the credit,” Radcliffe said, drawing laughter from the studio audience.

The 20-year-old American has been one of the standout athletes of the Milan-Cortina Games, cementing her status as one of the leading figures in modern figure skating. Her double gold marked a significant milestone for Team USA and underlined her consistency across both individual and team formats.

Liu’s appearance on breakfast television reflects the broader cultural impact of her achievement, with figure skating once again enjoying a surge in mainstream attention following the Winter Olympics.

Idman.Biz
Tags:

Related news

Kazakh figure skater awarded third apartment after Olympic gold
25 February 09:59
Olympics-2026

Kazakh figure skater awarded third apartment after Olympic gold

Mikhail Shaidorov receives another property in Astana as rewards follow Milan-Cortina triumph
Finland demand investigation into Olympic men’s sprint at Milano-Cortina 2026
24 February 15:02
Olympics-2026

Finland demand investigation into Olympic men’s sprint at Milano-Cortina 2026

Ski federation turns to FIS ethics body after protest dismissed on procedural grounds
Azerbaijan at the 2026 Winter Olympics: No Medals, But a Major Victory – REVIEW by IDMAN.BİZ
23 February 19:40
Olympics-2026

Azerbaijan at the 2026 Winter Olympics: No Medals, But a Major Victory – REVIEW by IDMAN.BİZ

Political resilience overshadowed sporting results in Milan and Cortina

Polish skater injured in dramatic Olympic short track crash - VIDEO
21 February 14:50
Olympics-2026

Polish skater injured in dramatic Olympic short track crash - VIDEO

1500m quarter-final abandoned after collision leaves athlete requiring medical evacuation
Winter olympics to conclude with grand finale in verona arena
19 February 16:57
Olympics-2026

Winter olympics to conclude with grand finale in verona arena

Ceremony to celebrate culture, athletes and handover to next hosts
Ukraine threatens Paralympics boycott over Russia and Belarus participation
19 February 16:20
Olympics-2026

Ukraine threatens Paralympics boycott over Russia and Belarus participation

Kyiv urges other nations to skip opening ceremony if decision stands

Most read

Sydney Sweeney makes surprise appearance at Sporting win over Estoril
28 February 17:49
World football

Sydney Sweeney makes surprise appearance at Sporting win over Estoril - VIDEO

Hollywood star shows her skills on the pitch and pays tribute to Bruno Fernandes
Who could replace Iran at the 2026 World Cup? - Two possible scenarios examined
2 March 14:17
World football

Who could replace Iran at the 2026 World Cup? - Two possible scenarios examined

FIFA retains authority to name a replacement should Iran withdraw from the tournament
Premier League round-up: London derby headlines as United eye top-three push
28 February 14:50
World football

Premier League round-up: London derby headlines as United eye top-three push

Shock result sees Wolves stun Villa as title and Champions League races intensify

What can Baku learn from Melbourne’s sporting model?
28 February 15:25
Other

What can Baku learn from Melbourne’s sporting model?

As Azerbaijan prepares to become the 2026 World Sports Capital, lessons from Australia’s events powerhouse offer a blueprint for long-term growth