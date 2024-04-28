Paris-2024: Azerbaijan's number of licenses increased to 18

The Azerbaijani national team got 1 more license for the Paris-2024 Summer Olympic Games.
Idman.biz reports that our academic rower Diana Dymchenko achieved this success in the European Olympic Qualifying regatta organized in Szeged, Hungary.
Dymchenko took the 2nd place in the 2000 m race. With this result, the number of licenses of the Azerbaijan national team increased to 18.
Athletes who qualified for the Paris-2024 Summer Olympic Games
Gymnastics
Zohra Aghamirova, rhythmic gymnastics
Seljan Magsudova, trampoline gymnastics
Wrestling
Sanan Suleymanov (77 kg), Greco-Roman wrestling
Hasrat Jafarov (67 kg), Greco-Roman wrestling
Magomedkhan Magomedov (97 kg), freestyle wrestling
Aliabbas Rzazade (57 kg), freestyle wrestling
Haji Aliyev (65 kg), freestyle wrestling
Turan Bayramov (74 kg), freestyle wrestling
Osman Nurmagomedov (86 kg), freestyle wrestling
Giorgi Meshvildishvili (125 kg), freestyle wrestling
Athletics
Anna Skidan, hammer throwing
Boxing
Nijat Huseynov (51 kg)
Murad Allahverdiyev (80 kg)
Muhammad Abdullayev (+92 kg)
Taekwondo
Gashim Magomedov (58 kg)
Shooting
Ruslan Lunev (10 m, air pistol)
Basketball
Women's team, 3x3 type
Rowing
Diana Dymchenko, (2000 m, academic rowing)
