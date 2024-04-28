Paris-2024: Azerbaijan's number of licenses increased to 18

28 April 2024
EN

Olympics 2024
News
28 April 2024 14:38
The Azerbaijani national team got 1 more license for the Paris-2024 Summer Olympic Games.

Idman.biz reports that our academic rower Diana Dymchenko achieved this success in the European Olympic Qualifying regatta organized in Szeged, Hungary.

Dymchenko took the 2nd place in the 2000 m race. With this result, the number of licenses of the Azerbaijan national team increased to 18.

Athletes who qualified for the Paris-2024 Summer Olympic Games

Gymnastics
Zohra Aghamirova, rhythmic gymnastics
Seljan Magsudova, trampoline gymnastics

Wrestling
Sanan Suleymanov (77 kg), Greco-Roman wrestling
Hasrat Jafarov (67 kg), Greco-Roman wrestling
Magomedkhan Magomedov (97 kg), freestyle wrestling
Aliabbas Rzazade (57 kg), freestyle wrestling
Haji Aliyev (65 kg), freestyle wrestling
Turan Bayramov (74 kg), freestyle wrestling
Osman Nurmagomedov (86 kg), freestyle wrestling
Giorgi Meshvildishvili (125 kg), freestyle wrestling

Athletics
Anna Skidan, hammer throwing

Boxing
Nijat Huseynov (51 kg)
Murad Allahverdiyev (80 kg)
Muhammad Abdullayev (+92 kg)

Taekwondo
Gashim Magomedov (58 kg)

Shooting
Ruslan Lunev (10 m, air pistol)

Basketball
Women's team, 3x3 type

Rowing
Diana Dymchenko, (2000 m, academic rowing)

