Paris-2024: Azerbaijan's number of licenses increased to 18

The Azerbaijani national team got 1 more license for the Paris-2024 Summer Olympic Games.

Idman.biz reports that our academic rower Diana Dymchenko achieved this success in the European Olympic Qualifying regatta organized in Szeged, Hungary.

Dymchenko took the 2nd place in the 2000 m race. With this result, the number of licenses of the Azerbaijan national team increased to 18.

Athletes who qualified for the Paris-2024 Summer Olympic Games

Gymnastics

Zohra Aghamirova, rhythmic gymnastics

Seljan Magsudova, trampoline gymnastics

Wrestling

Sanan Suleymanov (77 kg), Greco-Roman wrestling

Hasrat Jafarov (67 kg), Greco-Roman wrestling

Magomedkhan Magomedov (97 kg), freestyle wrestling

Aliabbas Rzazade (57 kg), freestyle wrestling

Haji Aliyev (65 kg), freestyle wrestling

Turan Bayramov (74 kg), freestyle wrestling

Osman Nurmagomedov (86 kg), freestyle wrestling

Giorgi Meshvildishvili (125 kg), freestyle wrestling

Athletics

Anna Skidan, hammer throwing

Boxing

Nijat Huseynov (51 kg)

Murad Allahverdiyev (80 kg)

Muhammad Abdullayev (+92 kg)

Taekwondo

Gashim Magomedov (58 kg)

Shooting

Ruslan Lunev (10 m, air pistol)

Basketball

Women's team, 3x3 type

Rowing

Diana Dymchenko, (2000 m, academic rowing)

