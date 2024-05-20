Paris-2024: All opponents of Azerbaijan

All the teams that will participate in the Paris-2024 Summer Olympic Games in the 3x3 type of basketball have been announced.

Idman.biz reports that the last tickets were awarded at the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament held in Debrecen, Hungary.

In the women's competition, Germany, Spain and Canada advanced to Paris-2024. These teams were the opponents of the Azerbaijani national team in the French capital.

Our team will face France, China, USA, Australia, Germany, Spain and Canada in Paris.

It should be noted that Serbia, the USA, China, Latvia, the Netherlands, France, Lithuania and Poland will compete in the men's competition.

Idman.biz