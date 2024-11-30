30 November 2024
The first female head of the Olympic Committee

The first female head of the Olympic Committee

Olympic rowing champion and head of the state agency UK Sport Katherine Grainger has been elected the head of the British Olympic Association (BOA).

The former athlete will be the first woman to hold this position, Idman.biz reports.

BOA has been operating under the brand name Team GB since 1999.

Granger, the only British woman to win a medal at five consecutive Olympics, has been chosen by members of the National Olympic Committee (IOC) to replace Hugh Robertson, who succeeded Sebastian Coe in 2016.

Grainger will start her new position after the end of her second term at UK Sport at the beginning of next year.

