Rafael Fiziev's desire for a rematch in Las Vegas

Azerbaijani fighter Rafael Fiziev will hold his next fight.

Azerbaijani representative will fight as part of the UFC 313 tournament, Idman.biz reports.

The matches in Las Vegas, USA, will start on the night of March 8-9. The tournament, which will start at 7:00 am Baku time, will feature a total of 12 matches.

Fiziev, who is ranked 11th in the UFC lightweight rankings, will face US representative Justin Gaedji. This will be the second main event of the tournament.

Azerbaijani athlete has been invited to this match instead of the injured Dan Hooker. Thus, Rafael has the opportunity to get a rematch from the opponent he lost to at UFC 286 in March 2023.

This will be the 10th fight of the 32-year-old Fiziev in the UFC. He has 6 wins and 3 losses on his account. Justin, who is ranked 3rd in the world, has won 8 and lost 5 times in 13 matches.

Rafael made his UFC debut in 2019.

Idman.biz