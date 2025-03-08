8 March 2025
EN

Rafael Fiziev's desire for a rematch in Las Vegas

MMA
News
8 March 2025 11:40
43
Rafael Fiziev's desire for a rematch in Las Vegas

Azerbaijani fighter Rafael Fiziev will hold his next fight.

Azerbaijani representative will fight as part of the UFC 313 tournament, Idman.biz reports.

The matches in Las Vegas, USA, will start on the night of March 8-9. The tournament, which will start at 7:00 am Baku time, will feature a total of 12 matches.

Fiziev, who is ranked 11th in the UFC lightweight rankings, will face US representative Justin Gaedji. This will be the second main event of the tournament.

Azerbaijani athlete has been invited to this match instead of the injured Dan Hooker. Thus, Rafael has the opportunity to get a rematch from the opponent he lost to at UFC 286 in March 2023.

This will be the 10th fight of the 32-year-old Fiziev in the UFC. He has 6 wins and 3 losses on his account. Justin, who is ranked 3rd in the world, has won 8 and lost 5 times in 13 matches.

Rafael made his UFC debut in 2019.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

How much will Rafael Fiziev earn in Las Vegas?
13:24
MMA

How much will Rafael Fiziev earn in Las Vegas?

The fee that Azerbaijani athlete Rafael Fiziev will receive for his fight with Justin Gaedji has been revealed

Rafael Fiziev: “Gaethje creates chaos in the Octagon”
7 March 14:37
MMA

Rafael Fiziev: “Gaethje creates chaos in the Octagon”

Azerbaijani fighter Rafael Fiziyev is gearing up for his rematch against Justin Gaethje

Rafael Fiziyev - Justin Gaethje at the face-to-face ceremony - VIDEO
7 March 10:10
MMA

Rafael Fiziyev - Justin Gaethje at the face-to-face ceremony - VIDEO

An event dedicated to the UFC 313 tournament was held
Rafael Fiziev: "Victory over Gaethje will open the path to a title fight"
6 March 12:39
MMA

Rafael Fiziev: "Victory over Gaethje will open the path to a title fight"

Azerbaijani fighter made this statement at a press conference ahead of UFC 313

Valentin Moldavsky backs Rafael Fiziev for UFC 313 rematch against Gaethje
5 March 17:10
MMA

Valentin Moldavsky backs Rafael Fiziev for UFC 313 rematch against Gaethje

Bellator fighter Valentin Moldavsky has shared his thoughts on the upcoming rematch

Fiziev’s Manager: "If Rafael agrees, he’s 100% ready"
5 March 13:01
MMA

Fiziev’s Manager: "If Rafael agrees, he’s 100% ready"

Abdrakhmanov also mentioned that last year, there was a possibility of a fight between Fiziev and Sen-Denis

Most read

Elchin Masiyev assigned to European U21 Championship final
5 March 15:56
Football

Elchin Masiyev assigned to European U21 Championship final

The final stage of the European Championship will take place from June 11-28
Turkish Cup draw sets up Fenerbahce vs. Galatasaray clash
6 March 16:24
Football

Turkish Cup draw sets up Fenerbahce vs. Galatasaray clash

The quarter-final draw for the Turkish Cup has been completed

Champions’ League Round of 16 statistics
6 March 12:07
Football

Champions’ League Round of 16 statistics

The first leg of the Round of 16 in the Champions League (CL) has concluded
Europa League Round of 16 kicks off: Fenerbahce’s home challenge
6 March 10:18
Football

Europa League Round of 16 kicks off: Fenerbahce’s home challenge

Eight first-leg clashes will take place, including Fenerbahce’s crucial home encounter