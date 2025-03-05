5 March 2025
EN

Valentin Moldavsky backs Rafael Fiziev for UFC 313 rematch against Gaethje

MMA
News
5 March 2025 17:10
As the highly anticipated UFC 313 approaches, Bellator fighter Valentin Moldavsky has shared his thoughts on the upcoming rematch between Rafael Fiziev and Justin Gaethje. Speaking to Sport-Express, Moldavski expressed his support for Fiziev, believing he has a strong chance to turn the tables this time.

Idman.biz reports that their first encounter, which took place on March 18, 2023, at UFC 286 in London, was an intense battle that ended in Gaethje’s favor via judges’ decision. Now, nearly two years later, Fiziev is stepping in as a last-minute replacement for Dan Hooker, who was originally scheduled to face Gaethje. Despite the short notice, Moldavski remains optimistic:

“Their first fight was a fierce clash, and Gaethje came out on top. But I hope this time Fiziev will claim victory. I see their chances as equal—50-50.”

The rematch will take place on the night of March 8 to 9, with the main fights kicking off at 07:00 AM Baku time. Fiziev and Gaethje’s showdown is expected around 08:30 AM, right before the night’s biggest event—a light heavyweight title fight between Alex Pereira and Magomed Ankalaev.

With both fighters known for their aggressive striking and high-paced style, fans can expect another explosive encounter in the octagon. Whether Fiziev can avenge his previous loss or Gaethje will prove dominant once again, UFC 313 is shaping up to be a thrilling night for MMA fans worldwide.

