Justin Gaethje: "Fiziyev is one of the best fighters"

CBS Sports presented UFC fighter Justin Gaethje's thoughts on the upcoming fight against Azerbaijani Rafael Fiziyev, Idman.biz reports.

American said that he thinks their second fight will be similar to the first: "I've worked a lot on endurance, so I want to focus on that. Champions always move forward, I have to stick to aggressive tactics. Although a cautious approach helped me in previous fights, in the end it did not bring success."

Gaethje stressed that he does not know which is the right tactic: an offensive fight or a cautious one: "In the last fight, Max Holloway closed the distance very well, even when I took a small step back. He surprised me with this, so I will try not to repeat that mistake.

In any case, do not ask which option is correct. I've had over 30 fights in my career and I still don't understand."

The fight will take place at UFC 313 tournament in Las Vegas on March 8.

