Tofig Musayev: “When you can’t keep up with the young fighters, you realize age catches up” – INTERVIEW

Azerbaijani MMA fighter Tofig Musayev gives an exclusive interview for Idman.biz.

- How is your preparation going for your fight in April?

- It’s going well. Next month, we plan to head to Dubai for a training camp.

- Do you know your opponent yet?

- Yes, I’ll be fighting an athlete from England.

- Can you reveal their name?

- No, the organization will officially announce it.

- What about the fight location?

- Most likely, my first fight will be in Los Angeles. Our team will be competing together, and I’ll be representing the Dubai team.

- You’ll be training under Javier Mendez, who has coached Khabib Nurmagomedov. Have you worked with him before?

- We’ve crossed paths in organizations where I previously fought, but this will be our first time working together.

- Your collaboration with "Global Fight League" is also new. What are your expectations?

- Many renowned fighters are here, including former UFC champions. After their contracts expired, they transitioned to "Global Fight League." The organization selected 120 fighters out of 430 through a voting process. Since it’s a new league, the fight purses are quite high. I’m the first Azerbaijani fighter to compete here. My current contract guarantees 3–4 fights, but things may change afterward. Given that this is the organization’s debut event, we have high expectations. If I win, I can recommend other Azerbaijani fighters to get opportunities as well.

- The competition looks tough, with fighters like Sidney Outlaw, Patricky Pitbull, and Kevin Lee participating. How do you feel about this?

- The competition is fierce. More than half of the fighters I wanted to challenge are in this league. Some of my previous opponents are also competing. I’ve always aimed to fight strong opponents, and once again, I’ll be testing my skills among top fighters. It’s going to be exciting.

- Have you thought about retiring?

- If my health allows, I think I can fight for another two to three years. After that, I’ll likely retire. In MMA, injuries are common, and an athlete can only continue as long as their body permits. At some point, you realize it’s time to step aside. When you can’t keep up with the younger fighters, you know that age has caught up with you.

- Are you keeping up with the younger fighters?

- Thankfully, I can still go toe-to-toe with the youngest athletes in the gym. No matter how strong or young my opponent is, experience plays a crucial role.

- Maybe it’s because you’re not that old yet.

- I wouldn’t say that. At 35, I have plenty of experience, but I don’t feel old. Age is just a number - it’s all about your mindset and heart.

- Who are the most promising young MMA fighters today?

- I’d name my fellow Azerbaijani fighter, Asaf Chopurov. He’s a great fighter with the skills, experience, and physical conditioning to represent Azerbaijan in the UFC.

- Do you train students?

- No, but when I’m not competing, I conduct private training sessions for friends and acquaintances. However, I’m not officially coaching, and I have no immediate plans to do so. Maybe in the future.

- How do you assess the development of MMA in Azerbaijan?

- As Vice President of the Azerbaijan MMA Federation, I work alongside Azad Asgarov to promote MMA in the country. Recently, we hosted the international "Turan Fight" tournament in Baku, and discussions are underway to organize it again. In the coming months, we plan to hold various MMA tournaments to support local fighters and provide them with opportunities to compete.

- Are the fight purses in Azerbaijan satisfactory?

- It varies. Some Azerbaijani fighters are just entering high-level competition, while others are fighting at a mid-tier level. Financial support is essential for any fighter to prepare adequately - training, supplements, and daily expenses all require investment. Typically, bigger payouts go to fighters who defeat strong opponents.

- Have you made good money in MMA?

- I come from a humble background, but thanks to my achievements, I was provided with a home by our president. I was named Athlete of the Year, bought a car through my fights, and can now stand on my own feet. I have a wonderful family and am grateful for everything. In short, I’ve secured my future, but I’m not currently working in a government position.

- Would you accept a government role if offered?

- Why not? I served in the Patriotic War and was awarded the "Brave Fighter" medal by the president. I’m currently a reserve officer, and my rank qualifies me for a government position. I’ve dedicated my youth to representing my country and flag. I want to continue contributing in any way I can. Unfortunately, after retirement, many athletes are forgotten. I strive to leave a lasting legacy.

- Why did you choose MMA?

- It was my personal choice and my father’s wish. Later, I found my passion in MMA. My father wanted me to become a globally recognized athlete, and I’m proud to have fulfilled his dream. If I’ve earned the respect of a certain audience today, that’s a great motivation for me. I’m grateful for everything. Many athletes wish they were in my place.

- If not MMA, which sport would you have pursued?

- Boxing or judo. I think I would have excelled in those because I was very combative as a child.

- What about now?

- Now, I channel my aggression into the ring.

- What’s your favorite technique?

- I wouldn’t call it a specific move, but I prefer stand-up fighting. Around 90% of my fights take place on my feet. Fans want to see action, and they love blood.

- How do you motivate yourself after a loss?

- If a fighter doesn’t strive to win after a loss, I don’t consider them a true competitor. A fighter must know how to rise after falling. When you’re down, you see who your real supporters are. When you rise, only half of them remain. Unfortunately, in our culture, people tend to criticize athletes after a loss instead of supporting them. But that’s when they need encouragement the most to recover and return stronger.

Aytaj Sahed

Idman.biz