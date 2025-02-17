Turac Aliyev: They gave me the 'Tank' nickname – INTERVIEW – VIDEO

An interview with Turac Aliyev, Azerbaijan’s MMA fighter, for Idman.biz.

- Why Tank? What qualities does this nickname represent?

- This nickname was given to me by the people around me, not by my choice. The reason behind it is my strong wrestling skills, my ability to surpass opponents, my speed, and my ability to win quickly.

- In your last fight at the Georgian Fighting Championship (GFC), you secured a victory in the first round. Did you expect this outcome?

- I was expecting to win, but not in the first round. My opponent is one of the best fighters in the GFC league. He hadn’t lost in four fights and was 9 years older than me. He’s also very experienced. Winning in the first round was a surprise, even for me.

- You won by applying a painful submission hold. Was this move planned, or did it happen instinctively?

- Actually, I wanted to showcase my wrestling skills. During the fight, I felt that my opponent’s wrestling was weak. Honestly, I hadn’t planned this submission beforehand. My intention was to knock him out, but this is how it turned out. The winner of this fight was supposed to compete for the 66kg title. God willing, I will fight for the belt at GFC 31. I hope my result there will also be successful.

- What are your short-term goals?

- Right now, my main goal is to win the belt in the GFS league. After that, I want to compete in the bigger leagues. Since I’m only 19, I’m not in a hurry. I try to make thoughtful decisions and take measured steps. Ultimately, my main goal is to fight in the UFC.

- How long have you been practicing MMA?

- I started at the age of twelve when my cousin introduced me to sports. I initially began as an amateur, but as I trained more, I grew fond of the sport and decided to pursue it seriously. I had my first professional fight at seventeen. I’ve been fighting for over two years now, and I see my future in this sport.

- What about your education?

- Currently, I am studying at a university in Georgia, majoring in physical education teaching.

- When you mentioned your opponent was nine years older than you, age often implies experience. Does age ever intimidate you when you step into the ring?

- I think I have enough experience for my age. The most important thing is that the age of my opponent doesn’t matter to me.

Aytaj Sahed

Idman.biz