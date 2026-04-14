Jon Jones reacts in surprise as fan unveils full-leg tattoo tribute - VIDEO

Former UFC champion Jon Jones has gone viral after reacting to an unusual tribute from a devoted fan, who revealed a full-leg tattoo featuring the fighter’s portrait.

According to foreign media reports, the fan presented the tattoo during a meeting with the American star, showcasing an elaborate design covering a significant portion of his leg. Jones was visibly surprised by the gesture and struggled to hide his reaction, which quickly spread across social media platforms.

The moment drew widespread attention, highlighting the enduring popularity of Jones, whose career has left a lasting mark on the sport. Fans praised both the dedication behind the tattoo and the fighter’s genuine response to the unexpected display.

Jones remains one of the most decorated athletes in UFC history, having become the youngest champion in the promotion’s history and winning titles in both the light heavyweight and heavyweight divisions. He is widely regarded as one of the greatest fighters in MMA history.